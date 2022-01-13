Age 89, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
A celebration of life will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Owosso VFW Post 9455. A private family graveside service will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery, where Lyle will be laid to rest and receive honors for his service to our country.
Lyle was born Jan. 16, 1932, in Grand Ledge, the son of William and Muriel (Reynolds) Bupp.
Lyle proudly served in the U.S. Army for 26 years.
Lyle was a life member of the Owosso VFW, past All-American Commander and a troop leader for Shiawassee County Boy Scout Troop 89. He was a railroad enthusiast and enjoyed camping.
He married Betty Lou Gardner in Lansing April 5, 1952.
After retiring from the U.S. Army, Lyle was employed with General Motors.
Lyle is survived by his daughter Sherrie Bupp; son Allen (Amy) Bupp; grandchildren Issac Loyer, Troy Vugteveen, Colleen (Mike) Anders, Jeffrey Bupp, Isabella Bupp, Christopher Bupp and Madison Bupp; great-grandson Tristen Bupp; brother Nyal Conklin; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his loving wife Betty and son Rodney Bupp.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Owosso VFW Post 9455.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
