Of Perry, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Seth was born Aug. 13, 1992, in Lansing, the son of Todd and Jody (Richard) MacLaren. He graduated from Perry High School in the class of 2010 and he enjoyed fishing, music and gardening.
Seth is survived by his parents of Owosso; brothers Logan, of Perry, and Tanner, of South Korea; grandparents Sharon and Dale Richard, of Perry, and Brick and Jane MacLaren, of Seabring, Florida; aunts and uncles John and Renee MacLaren, Randy Richard, Tammy Richard and Jamie and Kris Richard; cousins Patrick, Dale, Colten, Ross, Harley and Drew Richard and Brent MacLaren.
There will be a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. today, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home in Perry. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, at his parents’ home, 4398 W. Brewer Road.
Memorials are suggested to Lansing Syringe Access at New Hope Community Health Center, 420 N. Larch St. Lansing, MI 48912 or to the Tuesday Community Lunch Program at First Congregational Church, 100 Maple Ave., St. Johns, MI 48879.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
