Age 91, of Owosso, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
He was born in Corunna Oct. 23, 1928, the son of Joseph and Katherine (Duris) Kisnonsky. He was a generous, loving and kind man and will be deeply missed by his family.
He graduated from Corunna High School in 1946 and lived in the New Haven Township area for most of his life. He served in the Army and the Air Force during the Korean War as a surgical technician, attaining the rank of staff sergeant. He married Rosemary Ustishen, the love of his life, Oct. 8, 1949. They were married for 63 years until her death in 2013.
He worked as a tool-and-die maker for General Motors for 40 years until retirement in 1993. He loved hunting and sports, but especially loved bowling and football. He and his wife loved to travel all over the United States in their travel trailer.
He is survived by his children, daughter Janet (Thomas) Baumgartner of Traverse City, son James (Dorothy) Kisnonsky of Olalla, Washington, daughter Joanne Rios of Haslett, son Thomas (Amy) Kisnonsky of Lansing and son-in-law Arnie (Kerry Wright) Rios of Eagle; grandchildren Joanne (Hazel) Besterfield and Angela (Erik) Nixon, Brandon Rios, Andrew (Hayley Winans) Rios, Austin (Serina) Rios, Tara (Geoff) Nelson, Rachael Kisnonsky and Jacob Kisnonsky; great-grandchildren Gwendolyn Kibbe, Owen Kibbe, Cassidy Besterfield, Alaina Rios, Asher Nelson and Eleanor Nelson; brother-in-law Charles Schnepp of Owosso; and sister-in-law Joyce Kisnosky of Durand.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Rosemary, brothers Joseph and Julius Kisnosky, sister Mary Schnepp, and great-grandson William Kibbe.
A memorial funeral service for John will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday Feb. 1, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Edington officiating.
The family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday. Internment of his and Rosemary’s cremations will take palce at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the VFW.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be directed to Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
