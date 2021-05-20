Age 87, of Byron, went to celebrate his first heavenly birthday Friday, May 14, 2021.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, May 24, at Sharp Funeral Home, 8138 Miller Road in Swartz Creek. The Rev. Jim Nelson will officiate. Burial will follow in Byron Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Gerald was born Jan. 12, 1934, in Flint, the son of Vernon J.and Ruth (Cain) Bahr. He married Bonnie L. Hogan Aug. 8, 1962, and she preceded him in death Dec. 10, 2012.
Gerald proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1955-57. He retired from General Motors, AC Spark Plug plant, with 30 years of service.
Gerald enjoyed farming and spending time with his family.
Surviving are children Bonnie Sue (David) Robertson of Charles Town, West Virginia, Geraldine Helen (James) White of Mason, and Gerald Duane (Amy) Bahr of Gaines; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings Beverly Hunt, Shirley Jory, Roger (Vivian) Bahr, Linda Ackel, Janet Godley and Nancy (Harry) Kaiser; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Vernon J. and Ruth Bahr, and sister Deanna Holmes.
Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
