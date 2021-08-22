Age 72, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, surrounded by her family at University Hospital in Ann Arbor.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at St. Malachy Catholic Church, 14115 E. 14 Mile Road, Sterling Heights. The Rev. Joseph Gembala will celebrate Mass, with final rest in White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery, 621 W. Long Lake Road, Troy.
Marie’s family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 520 W. Main Street in Owosso. A rosary wil be prayed at 7:30 p.m.
The family will also receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday.
Marie was born June 23, 1949, in Detroit to Donald E. and Dolores J. (Ohlrich) Pfeiffer. She attended Cousino High School, graduating in 1967.
Marie married Robert L. Hardy at St. Malachy Catholic Church in Sterling Heights Dec. 2, 1967. At age 18, Marie worked for the missile plant in Warren, having government clearance to work there. She later became a Legal Secretary in 1975 and worked for numerous attorneys, including Richard G. Burlingame for years until her retirement.
Marie was a very gifted lady and enjoyed ceramics, stamping, crocheting and was a perfectionist at hanging wallpaper. She was a wonderful lady that loved her family.
Marie is survived by her husband Bob of 53 years; son Kevin (Tina) Hardy; daughter Krystal (Scott) Campbell; grandchildren Joshua Hardy, Kayla Campbell and Kloe Campbell; brothers Mark Pfeiffer, Kurt (Pam) Pfeiffer and Eric (Cherie) Pfeiffer; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions given in Marie’s name are suggested to the Memorial Healthcare Foundation or The Regents of the University of Michigan.
Online condolences may be shared with her family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
