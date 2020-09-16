Passed away suddenly Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.
She tested positive for COVID-19 in July and was convalescing when she began to complain of feeling unwell. At this time we are assuming her death was related to this virus.
She was born Oct. 25, 1968, in Owosso. She attended Durand Area Schools and was a proud member of the Durand Marching Railroaders and graduated in 1987. She studied at several Michigan universities.
Michelle lived most of her life in the Durand area before moving to North Carolina. A later move found her in South Carolina, a place she came to love and where she spent her lunch hour watching the dolphins. She returned home to Durand for several years before packing her car and driving solo across the country, hauling a trailer, to Sacramento, California. She began the next chapter of her life with Nick Serra.
Michelle was an avid reader and loved acquiring knowledge. Those who knew her knew better than to argue with her, as she was most likely right. She loved working in the yard, traveling, family, Dr. Who and her cats.
She is survived by her mother Bonnie D. Mann of Durand; brother Michael A. Mann of Madison, Wisconsin; Nick Serra of Sacramento, California; and many friends and family who loved her.
She was met in heaven by her father, Allan Mann, who preceded her in death.
In remembrance of Michelle please wear a mask and encourage others to do the same.
Online condolences may be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.