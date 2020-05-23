Elizabeth Marie DeRoche

Age 75, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Chesaning Comfort Care.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 25, 2020, at St. Paul Catholic Church with Fr. Dieudonne Ntakarutimana officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. with a rosary prayed at 5 p.m.
Elizabeth was born May 12, 1945, in Owosso, the daughter of Anton and Ardis (Quinn) Zatkovic.
She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1963, and earned an associate’s degree from Lansing Community College in medical billing.
Elizabeth enjoyed sewing, crossword puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren. She married Peter Francis DeRoche at St. Paul Catholic Church on Oct. 14, 1967. Elizabeth was a homemaker and spent her life caring for her family and retiring from A.O. Smith Company.
Elizabeth is survived by her husband; children Peter M. (Melissa) DeRoche and Stephanie (Roger) Czarnecki; three grandchildren, Aleyshia Czarnecki,
^
Nicolas Czarnecki and Peter T. DeRoche; brother Anthony (Marti) Zatkovic; sisters Peggy Thon and Patti Ocelnik; and many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents and son Sean Anthony DeRoche Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul Church or Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
