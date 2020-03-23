Of New Haven Township, passed away Wednesday morning, March 18, 2020, at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital of Saginaw.
Dolly was born in Saginaw Aug. 13, 1940, the daughter of Archie and Verona (Hunt) Fowler.
Dolly has resided in New Haven Township for the last 59 years. She was united in marriage to William “Bill” Holzhausen April 8, 1961.
Mrs. Holzhausen was a homemaker and she enjoyed her volunteer work. She was a member of the Chesaning Showboat ticket sales group for 20 years and she volunteered for the Saginaw Chippewa tribe at-large program.
Dolly enjoyed going to the casino, playing cards and crocheting. She loved to socialize and spend time with her family, especially her grandkids.
Those left to cherish her memory include her beloved husband of 58 years, Bill; daughter Dawn (Mark) Teichman of Owosso; daughter-in-law Jackie Holzhausen of Oakley; grandchildren Joel (Jenny) Teichman of Morrice, Nicole (Nick) Wright of Oakley, Tyler (Caitlin) Teichman of Milford and Bobbi Kay Holzhausen of Oakley; great-grandchildren Jackson Wright, Carter Wright and Rylee Teichman; brother James Fowler of Saginaw; and other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by son Jack Holzhausen in 2002; and sisters Judy Potter and Joan Meyers.
A private family service took place at Easton Cemetery in rural Owosso.
You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
