Age 50, a lifelong resident of Corunna, passed away in his home after a valiant fight with lung cancer.
Mike was born May 9, 1970. He graduated from Corunna High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in microbiology from the University of Michigan-Flint. He worked his dream job as membership director at Ascension Genesys Health Club. Mike was an exercise enthusiast and proudly completed a marathon at Walt Disney World. He loved his family deeply, and immensely enjoyed activities and vacations with them.
His beautiful memory will be forever cherished in the lives of his wife Bianca; children Dylan, Sydney and Ruby; parents Ken and Londa Knauff; sister Tracy Knauff, sister and brother-in-law Sherri and Frank Svrcek; nieces Bethany Libby, Caitlin Libby and Olivia Picco; nephew Connor Svrcek; in-laws Roger and Lydia Stubbs, Christiane Stubbs, Kathleen (Bryan) Picco, and Erica Stubbs; and special friends Angel, Darrin Moiles and Benjamin Justice. As a result of his generous spirit and fun personality, he was loved by many.
Mike’s family will be holding a private memorial. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the family for college funds for his children. We would like to thank everyone who was a friend to Mike and our family. He felt your love until the very end.
