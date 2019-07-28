Ryan A. Coburn

Age 28, of Durand, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at his home. A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Ryan was born on Nov. 4, 1990, in Flint, a son of Charles Coburn and Sharron Richardson. He enjoyed video games, music, grilling out and spending time with his family. For the past six years he had been employed by Display Max.
Ryan is survived by his father, Charles (Melissa) Coburn; mother, Sharron (Bruce) Richardson; brothers, Charlie, Nick and Ethan Coburn; sisters, Kennidy and Kassidy Coburn, Payton and Devi Hodge, and Nicole Richardson; grandparents, John (Edna) Gilbert; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clayton (Mildred) Coburn; and uncle, Robert Gilbert.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com
