Age 84, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his home.
Due to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order restricting gatherings, the family will conduct a private funeral service with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Plain Cemetery in Shaftsburg.
Donald was born Jan. 7, 1936, at the family home in Pageton, West Virginia, the son of James and Ida (Presley) Mitchem.
He grew up on his parents’ farm, where they raised livestock. His father worked in the coal mines, in addition to farming. Donald graduated in 1954 from Gary High School, where he excelled at basketball and football. He was an all-state tackle on the Gary Coal Diggers football team.
Donald moved to Michigan as a young man and ended up working for General Motors. He worked at Buick Motor Division factory in Flint most of his career manufacturing cars.
Donald enjoyed pheasant hunting and fishing, but he loved golf. He was an excellent golfer. Donald mastered the area grand slam by winning the championships at the Owosso Country Club, Corunna Hills, Chippewa Hills and Brad VanPelt’s Club 10, all in the same year. He was a good father and citizen and taught his children much about life, ethics and manhood. Donald will be dearly missed by our family.
He married Dorothy Pelton in Angola, Indiana, April 5, 1957. She predeceased him Dec. 21, 2010.
Donald retired from General Motors after 31 years. He was a member of the Owosso Country Club.
Donald is survived by his children James Mitchem, Dave Mitchem and Randy (Judy) Church; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife; sisters Beatrice Rose, Ola Mae Nixon, and Jim and Phyllis Hayes; and brothers George Mitchem and Robert (Carolyn) Mitchem.
Memorial contributions are suggested to American Cancer Society or Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
