Age 32, of Grand Ledge, formerly of Corunna, passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Sparrow Health Systems.
A celebration of Kally’s life will be held next summer.
Kally was born July 19, 1989 in Owosso, the daughter of Larry and Lisa (Campbell) Jones.
She graduated from Corunna High School, class of 2008 and attended Mott Community College, where she earned an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice and was currently working on her Bachelor Degree.
Kally was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan; against the will of her mom and dad. Go Bucks!!
She had a love for aviation and was an Operations Officer for Lansing Capital Regional Airport for the past three years, recently working her 3rd Presidential detail. She was previously employed by AirFlight in Flint and Lansing.
Kally is survived by her parents Larry and Lisa; family dog Emmett; her beloved cats “The Boys” Opie and Ramsey; aunts and uncles Uncle D, Shirley and Tom Jones, Bob and Donna Jones and Bob Crickmore; several cousins; extended family Kelli and Steve Gustin; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her grandparents Wally and Maxine Campbell and Marvin and Wanda Jones; aunts and uncles Linda Crickmore, Jack and Darlene Jones, Gail and Bill Brown and her favorite Great Uncle Jim.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family to be distributed to Kally’s favorite charities.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
