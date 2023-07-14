Diane Carol Courter

Age 84, of Grand Blanc, formerly of Elsie, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. She will be interred with her husband Joseph at the Great Lakes National Cemetery.
Updated: July 15, 2023 @ 11:48 pm
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family on Diane’s Tribute Wall at detroitcremationsociety.com.
Diane was born on March 22, 1939, in Owosso, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John and Anna (Pontack) Kristin. She and her husband Joseph owned and operated Courter Drugs in Elsie for decades. She donated much of her time to the community, ranging from the Elsie Library, Lioness Club, Dairy Festival and many other causes.
Diane is survived by her daughter Christin Fowler; son Kevin Courter; grandchildren Kelli, Erik (Dawn), Joshua and Sara; and brother Dennis (Jan) Kristin.
Diane is preceded in death by her husband Joseph and son Brian.
