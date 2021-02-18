Age 83, of Morrice, passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
Fred was born in Morrice June 3 1937, the son of Edward and Leona (Smith) Mortimore. He graduated from Morrice High School with the class of 1955. On June 1, 1957, he married Rose Irene Reish. Fred worked as a draftsman for Buick in Flint for 30 years retiring in 1997.
He was a member of the National Rifle Association, enjoyed shooting, farming, going to all the kids’ games, running (he ran a marathon at age 55), and the Detroit Tigers.
He is survived by daughters Mary (Rick) Fischer of Freeport, Illinois, Leona (Ronald) Long of Henderson, and Betty Jo (Trent) Atkins of Morrice; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a niece and two nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife Rose and his brother Arnold.
There will be public visitation of from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home in Perry. There will be a private family service at 1 p.m. Minister Paul Holland will officiate. The family requests masks be worn.
Memorials are suggested to Juvenile Arthritis, Leukemia Lymphoma or The Children’s Community Theater in Perry.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.