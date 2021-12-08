Joyce Ann Laverty

Age 66, of Elsie, passed away Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie Chapel.
Visitation will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, until the funeral.
Joyce was born in Owosso Feb. 16, 1955, the daughter of Francis Freeman and Sarah (Durgan) Freeman. Joyce married Jack Laverty Feb. 3, 1973, in Owosso.
Joyce was primarily a homemaker caring for her family and she also worked a brief period of time at a factory in Owosso. She enjoyed hunting and fishing with her husband Jack, collecting lighthouses, drinking coffee and smoking cigarettes. Joyce loved her family and she found happiness in spending time with her grandchildren and spoiling them.
She is survived by her husband Jack Laverty; daughter Jackie Laverty; son Jerry Laverty; grandchildren Jessica Hagaman, Leeda Hagaman, Alexis Sanchez and Gregory Sanchez; five great-grandchildren; and siblings Judy Hier, Janice Lester, Jane Hepfner, John Freeman, Jim Freeman and JoAnn Sage.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Jodie Laverty and brother Joe Freeman.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
