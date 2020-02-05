Age 97, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. Burial will follow Oak Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
Helen was born July 9, 1922, in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Anthony and Mary (Hyclova) Ovesney.
She attended schools in Carnegie.
Helen was a member of the ZCBJ Lodge, where she was a cook and enjoyed baking kolaches. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Helen spent her years working on the family farm.
Helen married Steve Fitnich Feb. 4, 1950, in Owosso; he predeceased her Feb. 5, 1993.
Helen is survived by her son Robert (Barbara) Fitnich; daughter Patricia Fitnich; grandchildren Jon (Crystal) Fitnich, James Fitnich and Eva Fitnich; great-granddaughter Braelin; stepchildren Collin and Cryselin; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband and parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.