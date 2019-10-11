Age 82, of Owosso, passed away Oct. 10, 2019, at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral services will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Bob Moore officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 p.m. Sunday until the time of service.
Faylene was born in Flint, the daughter of Arthur and Bertha (Holcomb) Porterfield.
Faylene was a member of the Owosso Antique Club and the Owosso Ladies Sit & Stitch Group.
She married Donald Leo Riley Dec. 19, 1969, in Flint; he predeceased her June 15, 2009.
Faylene devoted her life to taking care of her family. She was an avid antique collector in the 1960s and 1970s. Faylene was an award winning quilter and a quilting judge. She loved crafting and her sewing group was her world, always there for each other for support and friendship.
Faylene is survived by her children Wayne Todd, Greg Riley, Vickie Benko, Gregg Todd, Randall (Janet) Riley, Sherida Evans, Janene (Larry) Kulesha and Matthew Riley; 19 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, son Michael Riley and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
A very special thank you for the love and extra care to the ICU Staff at Memorial Healthcare.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
