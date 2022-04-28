Julie Marie Nixon

Loving wife, mother, grandma, sister and friend; age 62, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, surrounded by her family.
There will be a private family service at a later date.
Julie was born Nov. 15, 1959, in Owosso, the daughter of Don and Marie (Crane) Davis.
She graduated from Owosso High School in the class of 1978.
Julie enjoyed working in her yard and having her husband Mike replant everything with her. She loved spending time with her family, especially her sidekick Shelby, the oldest granddaughter.
She married the love of her life Michael Nixon in Chesaning on Dec. 12, 1997.
Julie worked as an event planner for many years.
Julie is survived by her husband Michael Nixon; daughter Kristel Anderson (Derrick Rounds); sons Brandon (Rachelle) Nixon and Lucas (Ashley) Nixon; grandchildren Shelby Miller, Cash Rounds, Avery Nixon, Addison Nixon and Chloe Nixon; sisters Valerie (Ross) Stanley and Lori Ryan; sisters-in-law Kim Nixon and Karla Carlson; mother in-law Fauna Nixon; along with several other loving friends and family.
She was predeceased by her son Matthew Anderson; granddaughter Kinsley Nixon; brother Mark Davis; brother in-law Gary Nixon; father-in-law Gary Nixon Sr.; father Don Davis and mother Marie Davis.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
