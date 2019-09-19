Age 87, of Durand, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Oliver Woods Retirement Village in Owosso.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will take place.
Mary was born Aug. 13, 1932, to Frank and Rose (Albert) Kessler in Detroit.
She is survived by her children John (Laura) Wieske of Thedford, Ontario, Daniel (Pat) Wieske of Vernon, and Roger (Jennifer) Wieske of Corunna; grandchildren Melissa (Mathew) Chisholm of High Level of Alberta, Troy Wieske and Ashley (Dave) Lockheart of Durand; and great-grandchildren Destiny, Jaxon, Laine, Lucille and Gabriella.
Memorials are suggested to Grace Hospice, 2205 Jolly Road, Ste. C, Okemos, MI 48864.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.