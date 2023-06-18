Daniel L. Shuster

Age 76, of Summerfield, Florida, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the Ted and Diane Brandley House in Summerfield, Florida.
Age 76, of Summerfield, Florida, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the Ted and Diane Brandley House in Summerfield, Florida.
He was the husband of Kathleen Shuster for over 52 years.
Daniel was born Feb. 2, 1947, in Saginaw, the son of the late Lyle and Edith (Graham) Shuster. He grew up in Oakley and went to Chesaning Union High School, graduating in 1965.
He received his bachelor’s of science from Michigan Tech, his MBA from Western Michigan University and went on to become a certified public accountant.
Daniel served in the U.S. Army. He went to Vietnam in 1970 and was awarded the Bronze Star.
He loved God, his family and his country.
Dan was a humble man with a sense of humor. He did everything with honesty and integrity. After he retired from a corporate career in Michigan, he moved to Florida where he enjoyed golfing, travel and volunteering — including at St. Theresa’s Soup Kitchen, where he was known for making the best soup!
Daniel is survived by his wife Kathleen Ann Shuster; daughter Kristen Shuster of Chicago; son Jeffrey (Heather) Shuster of Cadillac; and granddaughters Abbygail and Allyson Shuster.
The family received friends at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, FL 34429 Monday, June 12.
His funeral Mass was celebrated Tuesday, June 13, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Belleview, Florida. Interment with military funeral honors will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Resurrection Cemetery in Chesaning, with the Rev. Raj Bandaru officiating.
Condolences may be left at hiers-baxley.com.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Marion County, Florida (hospiceofmarion.com/donate or call (352) 291-5143) or St. Theresa’s Soup Kitchen (11528 SE Highway 301, Belleview, FL 34420).
The Shuster family is being assisted locally by Misiuk Funeral Home of Chesaning.
