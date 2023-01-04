James Robert Londrigan

Age 72, of Flushing, passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Ascension-Genesys.
Funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at St. Robert Catholic Church.
Burial will follow at St. Robert Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the Mass Friday at the church.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Genesee County Humane Society or for Masses at St. Robert Catholic Church.
James was born on July 19, 1950, the son of Robert and Lucille (Quaderer) Londrigan. Jim lived on the farm in Flushing that he loved all his life.
When he wasn’t working on the farm, you could find him back in his woods cutting wood or working in the garden.
Jim had many great neighbors who were always ready to lend a helping hand or would stop in for a visit.
They all knew he liked sweets, especially a pumpkin roll or any kind of pie.
Jim is survived by his sisters Mary Jane (Gary) Flynn and Kathleen (Scott Graves) Weiss; nephews Chris (Jessica) Flynn and Aaron (fiancée, Elizabeth) Weiss; niece Laura (Jay) Bolsby; and great-niece and nephews Abby Flynn, Ethan Flynn, Colson Eason and Ryan Eason.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Robert “Bob” and sister, Margaret.
Jim’s sisters would like to thank all his great neighbors and friends and for the caring staff at Genesys for making his final days as comfortable as possible.
