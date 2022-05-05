Karen Irene Buck

Age 77, of Ovid, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Clinton Sparrow Hospital in St. Johns.
Karen was born to Thomas and Irene (Riggle) Manausa May 3, 1944, in Mt. Pleasant. She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1962. Karen was united in marriage to Dennis Buck June 22, 1963.
Karen is survived by her husband Dennis; children Scott (Ann) Buck, Steve (Nena) Buck, Shelly (Rob) Martin and Amanda Buck; brother Dan (Ginger) Manausa; sisters-in-law Barbara Manausa, Arlene (Jim) Kohan and Gloria Buck; along with 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Karen was predeceased by her brother Gary Manausa and brother-in-law Vernon (Uncle Gene).
Per Karen’s wishes, cremation has taken place and further arrangements will be announced at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.