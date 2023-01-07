Christopher (Chris) George Leland

Dedicated husband, father and friend – passed away unexpectedly at his home in Laingsburg on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

Chris was born to George and Suzanne Leland in Owosso on April 22, 1964. After growing up on his family’s dairy farm, he graduated from Owosso High School in 1982 before embarking on a 35-year career in construction and utility work.

