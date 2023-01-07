Christopher (Chris) George Leland

Dedicated husband, father and friend – passed away unexpectedly at his home in Laingsburg on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Chris was born to George and Suzanne Leland in Owosso on April 22, 1964. After growing up on his family’s dairy farm, he graduated from Owosso High School in 1982 before embarking on a 35-year career in construction and utility work.
Shortly after high school, Chris met Cami, the love of his life, at DJ’s Bar, and the two married on March 19, 1994. Just over a year later, the couple welcomed their first child, Paige. In 2003, the two were blessed with another child, this time a son, Wyatt.
Over the years, Chris enjoyed watching the Michigan Wolverines and the Detroit Lions play football. It was his faithful weekend tradition with Cami ever since the two began dating. Chris also loved tinkering in his workshop, fishing, manning the grill, tending his vegetable garden, playing euchre with friends, driving to town with the dog in Wyatt’s 1984 Ford Pickup, and watching his children play sports. He had an extraordinary sense of direction, was uncommonly patient and generous, and to those he cherished, was only ever a phone call away.
Those who knew Chris were lucky to have witnessed his incredibly kind heart. Though he was a man of few words, he never thought twice about stopping to help a stranger on the side of the road, and always made sure the people he loved knew just how deep his love went.
Amelia Earhart said, “A single act of kindness throws out roots in all directions, and the roots spring up and make new trees.” Those who loved Chris
will forever be surrounded by forests.
Chris is survived by his wife Cami; his children Wyatt Leland and Paige (Alex) Stilwill; his mother Suzanne Leland; sisters Tina Leland and Kelly (Brett) Bila; brother Joel Leland; parents-in-law LeRoy and Sandy Wing; sister-in-law Staci Wing; brother-in-law Brian Wing, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Chris was preceded in death by his father, George Leland (2009), and his sister Jackie Leland (1965).
Chris’s loved ones are invited to celebrate in his life in the way he would want to be remembered — as a tenderhearted, loving and caring man who put his family first over everything.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Pastor Marlene Webster officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
