Jeanette I. Benton

Age 76, of Morrice, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2021.
Jeanette was born the daughter of Henry and Wilma I. (Geyer ) Popler on June 27, 1944. Jeanette graduated from Garden City High School in 1963 and went to GHSN, where she graduated nursing school in 1965.
She worked as a registered nurse for 37 years at Memorial Heathcare Hospital in Owosso, retiring as a charge nurse.
Jeanette was an avid collector of bears. She loved her grandchildren more than anything, and would attend their sporting events and activities, taking as many pictures as possible. Jeanette loved her photos. She also collected wind chimes and water fountains, and enjoyed watching the Hallmark Channel.
Jeanette is survived by her children Keith (Rachel) Benton, of Haslett, Craig (Michelle) Benton, of Eaton Rapids; grandchildren Jade Benton, Kaylee Benton, Connor Benton, Baeleigh Benton and Cole Brown Benton; and brother Henry Jr. (Sharon) Popler.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Kimberly Benton; siblings Cindy Humphrey, Gary Popler and Michael Popler Sr.; and grandsons Nicholas Benton and Cody Benton.
Funeral services will be held at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Perry Chapel, at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 9. The Rev. Matt Rohde will officiate. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Vernon. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com
