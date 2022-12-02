Mavis Lou Norder

Age 81, of Laingsburg, peacefully passed away Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at her home.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Salem Lutheran Church with the Rev. Paul Wilde officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 4 to 8 p.m. today, Dec. 2, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Mavis was born on March 27, 1941 in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, the daughter of Louis and Renata (Schmeckpepper) Hemker.
She graduated from West Salem High School in Wisconsin and attended Dr. Martin Luther College in Minnesota, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in education.
Mavis was an active member of Salem Lutheran Church, where she enjoyed singing with the choir and playing handbells. She also volunteered her time as a member of the alter guild and was involved in LWMS. Her love for music also led her to play the organ for Our Savior Lutheran Church for many years. She married Wendell James Norder in Barre Mills, Wisconsin on June 28, 1969. Together, they raised four children and shared nearly 50 happy years together before he passed away in 2019.
Mavis was a homemaker, as well as a teacher. She began her career at a mission school in East Fort, Arizona on an Apache reservation and later taught at Salem Lutheran School in Owosso. She also served as a preschool aid at Salem Lutheran School.
She is survived by her children Christine (Peter) Baganz, Mark (Katie) Norder, Timothy (Christina) Norder and Samuel (Emily) Norder; grandchildren Matthew, Andrew, Amos, Simon, Renata, Jacob, Levi and Lydia; siblings Ken (Dawn) Hemker, Karen (Roger) Strangman and Lynnette (Hal) Schomberg; many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband and stillborn daughter.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.