Age 91, of Oscoda, formerly of Durand, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at The Lodges of Durand.
A memorial gathering of friends will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 501 N. Saginaw Street, Durand.
George was born March 24, 1930 in Detroit, the adopted son of Frank and Frances Toppi. He attended Peck Schools. He married Barbara Jean Snow in Angola, Indiana, June 2, 1951.
George worked at Simplicity in Durand for many years. In 1971 he moved to Oscoda and bought “Scenic Resort,” which he and Barbara owned and operated for 25 years. He also was a team bus driver for Oscoda school district. He was a faithful member of Oscoda Baptist Church and a member of the Oscoda Yacht Club.
George is survived by his loving wife Barbara; children Rodney L. (Ruth M.) Toppi, Richard G. (Carol) Toppi, Becky S. Krahnke and Mark A. (Cissy) Toppi; grandchildren David (Dennise) Toppi, Ryan (Kristi) Toppi, Kristen Krahnke, Emily Toppi and Olivia Toppi; great-grandchildren Connor Toppi and Ryker Toppi; and many friends and neighbors.
George was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Frances Toppi, and his son-in-law Kenneth Krahnke.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks for the care given to their father at The Lodges of Durand, and the medical team hospice, you truly are heroes.
Memorials honoring George are suggested to the Medical Team Hospice at themedicalteam.com.
Online condolences may be offered at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.