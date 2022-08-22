James ‘Jim’ Jay Carrothers

Age 79, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with the Rev. Deb Grazier officiating. Burial will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the funeral home.
James was born July 22, 1943, in Owosso, the son of Walter and Velma (Kranish) Carrothers. He graduated from Owosso High School in the class of 1963 and went on to proudly serve in the United States Navy.
James was a member of the American Legion Post 57 for over 50 years, where he was commander for over a decade and was dedicated to serving others. James was a member of the Color Guard and participated in the American Legion Riders and also served as commander of the Forty and Eight.
James retired from General Motors in 2001. He was a big advocate for others and also served on the Shiawassee Veterans Affairs Committee for almost a decade, where he was able to continue to support veterans in the county.
James married Bonnie Kinnison on Sept. 18, 1965. He loved his family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them over everything else. His hobbies included cars, hunting, swimming, camping, golfing and Michigan football games. He loved being by the water, especially Lake Michigan. For over 50 years he and Bonnie camped at Silver Lake Sand Dunes, drove the dunes, and he loved every opportunity to share that experience with others. He always looked forward to spending any time he could with his grandchildren and sharing his favorite things with them. Most important to him were his family, friends and enjoying life to the fullest.
James is survived by his wife Bonnie; children Coryn Carrothers and Christine Carrothers; grandchildren Viviana Roberts and Weston Roberts; brother Robert (Roxanne) Carrothers; sister Patricia (Gilbert) Coss; sisters-in-law Carol Nykamp and Gail Ellison; son William Barber; lifelong friend Gary Goodwin; nieces and nephews; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents and many other loving extended family members.
Memorial contributions are suggested to American Legion Post 57.
