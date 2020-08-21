Age 89, passed away on Aug. 16, 2020.
Corabelle was born in Lansing, the daughter of William and Mary (Walton) Long. Corabelle graduated from Dewitt High School where she met her future husband Donald Arrington.
Corabelle, known to many as Corey, will be remembered as a vibrant and loving person to all who knew her. She made life-long friendships through her years of nursing with Lansing General Hospital. Caring for expectant mothers and their newly born babies brought her immense joy and was one of her life’s greatest callings.
Later in her career, she made many friendships and cared for those in the community through her work in private practice with her dear friend Dr. James Morgan.
Corey loved to travel, was an avid reader, a gifted artist and an amazing cook.
Corey was preceded in death by her husband Donald James; son Donald James Jr.; daughter Suzanne K. Pritchett; daughter-in-law Nancy K. Arrington; grandson Elijah Arrington; and great-grandson Skylar Wehring.
She is survived by her loving and grateful family members son David Arrington; daughter Lori Rains; grandsons William, Michael, Cory, Michael, Jimmy, Zachary and Cody; granddaughters Echo and Lacey; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; many nieces and nephews; and other loving family and friends.
Her family wishes to thank her caregivers Deb and Vickie and her special friends Rose and Edgar for their care, friendship and compassion.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at nelson-nouse.com.
