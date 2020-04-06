Age 95, of Owosso, passed away peacefully at her home with family Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Doris was born June 5, 1924, to Orville and Inez (Forrester) Freeman.
She graduated from Owosso High School in 1942.
In May 1943 she married Virgil Crambell at The Easton Church. They went on to have 10 children. Doris was a homemaker and spent her life raising and caring for her family, as well as helping with the family dairy farm.
She changed thousands of diapers and fed many over the years. She worked at both the Henderson and Corunna elevators. She passed on her love of sewing to local girls through 4-H sewing in Rush Township.
Virgil passed away in 1966. Doris continued raising her children, and managing the family farm along with the help of her oldest son Jack, who had just graduated from high school.
In March 1981, Doris married Norman Conn and welcomed four more children to her family. Norman passed away in 2001.
Her passion was making quilts for all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as for many friends and family members. In all, she made well over 100 quilts.
She was a charter member of the Scrapbaggers Quilt Club and a member of the Tuesday Quilters, which Doris fondly referred as the “Stitchers and Bitchers.”
She especially enjoyed time with her friends playing cards. Within the last couple of weeks she was still teaching us how to play card games and even helping us put jigsaw puzzles together.
In 1962, the new Owosso High School opened. Her son Jack was a freshman that year.
Doris had a child or grandchild at the high school every year from 1962 through 2012. So, for 50 consecutive years she had a child or grandchild at Owosso High. The chain was broken in the fall of 2012, but within just a few years her great-grandchildren started their education at Owosso High. She was very proud of that Owosso High record.
She is survived by sons Jack (Marylyn) Crambell, Jim (Brenda) Crambell and Clark (Linda) Crambell; daughters Judy (Bob) Bushong, Linda (Randy) Wightman, Nancy (Gary) Vogl, Debbie (Jeff) Minton, Becky Grace and Cathy (Tom) Campbell; stepdaughters Candace (Richard) Osborn and Julie (Mike) Horak; and stepson-in-law Dave (Jennifer) Couturier; grandchildren Jenny (Brad) Klump, David (Nikki) Crambell, Joel (Dawn) Crambell, Eric (Shayla) Fowler, Leslie Fowler, Suzanne (Steven) Logan, Brian (Melissa) Wightman, Michael (Debbie) Wightman, Patty (Ken) Ackley, Mary (Scott) Wagner, Matt (Heather) Minton, Heidi (Kevin) Hibbard, Jeremy (Jen) Boyd, Brad (April) Boyd, Jessica (David Nixon) Crambell, Kayla (Jeff) Fromm, Jonathan (Makenna Chrzan) Crambell, Josh (Emily) Crambell, Taylor Crambell, Nathan Crambell, Amanda (Ben) Rowell, Evan Campbell, Shawn (Liz) Couturier, Andrea Beldyga, Brian Beldyga, Megan (Kyle) Moon and Jennifer (Dan) Snodgrass; 41 great-grandchildren, with one on the way any day; three great-great grandchildren; plus, many nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors.
She was predeceased by her husbands, Virgil Crambell and Norman Conn; oldest son Tommy Crambell; stepdaughter Terri Couturier; stepson Douglas Conn; son-in-law Bob Grace; infant granddaughter Katie Crambell; granddaughter-in-law Wendy Crambell; great-grandson Griffin Fowler; siblings Orville (Thelma) Freeman Jr.; and Jean (Chuck) Marks, Jack (Jo) Freeman and Bob (Jean) Crambell.
A private service will take place at this time. Those who wish to pay respects can do so Tuesday, April 7, by parking alongside the road as the family proceeds from Nelson-House Funeral Home at 3 p.m. to West Haven Cemetery for a private graveside service by the route north on M-52, west on Henderson Road, north on Bingham Road, east on Allan Road, south on M-52, east on Henderson to West Haven Cemetery.
A celebration of Doris’s life will be announced at a later date.
We would like to express our appreciation to Memorial Healthcare Hospice staff for their wonderful care and compassion.
The family asked that memorial contributions be directed to Corunna FFA, Memorial Healthcare Hospice, or the Shiawassee County Fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.