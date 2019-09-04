Age 66, of Corunna, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at his home with his wife by his side.
Dale was born Feb. 6, 1953, to Dale and Eleanor Stickel Sr.
Dale married his high school sweetheart Sandra (Root) June 4, 1971. Together they had five children.
Dale was a conversationalist who loved to talk about politics, watch NASCAR, and learn new things on YouTube. He loved the sound of an old John Deere tractor and was always interested in how things worked.
He enjoyed tinkering on small hit-and-miss engines, boats, and he always had a project to work on.
Dale drove semi-trucks for most of his adult life up until he quit due to his illness. He loved fishing on the bay, hunting, or just driving around the countryside with his wife Sandy.
Dale is survived by his wife of 48 years; children Dale (Rhonda) III, Heather (Shawn) Warren, Chad and Amanda (Josh) Galardi; grandchildren Sarah and Briggs Stickel, Shaelyn, Nathan, Aubrey Warren, Alivia and Evan Stickel, Chloe, Abby, Carter Galardi, and one on the way; and siblings Linda (Mike) Fesko, Betty (Dave) Holbrook, Mike (Tina) Stickel and Sheri (Ray) Ward.
Dale was predeceased by his parents and infant daughter Heidi Sue.
No services will be held. A memorial will be held at a later date. Donations can be sent to his family.
