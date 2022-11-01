Passed away Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022, from liver cancer.
He was born April 24, 1944, in Oklahoma City to Holger A. Andersen and T. Maxine (Donham) Andersen.
Pat graduated in 1962 from Corunna High School. He earned his BA and MA from Michigan State University. He went on to enjoy teaching Social Studies and English for 31 years at Perry.
On Sept. 17, 1966, he married his love, Lynda B. Lytle in Owosso. They had two sons, Derek and Ryan and lived in Haslett where Lynda taught and their sons went to school.
Pat enjoyed reading and had many collecting interests. In addition, he was an avid family history researcher.
He is survived by his wife Lynda; sons Derek and Ryan; daughter-in-law Ali; and two precious granddaughters Olivia and Genevieve. He is also survived by his brothers Steve (Shirley) and Dirk (Deb) and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a private family memorial at a later date. He will be interred at Hillcrest Cemetery in Six Lakes, amongst his parents, brother and other family members and Danish ancestors.
Memorial contributions may be made to Greater Lansing Food Bank, P. O. Box 16224, Lansing, MI or the Corunna Community Library, 210 E. Corunna Ave., Corunna, MI 48817.
Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at greastlansing.com.
