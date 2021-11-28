Age 78, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso. The Rev. Michael O’Brien will celebrate, with burial to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel. A rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m.
Michael was born Oct. 13, 1943, in Owosso, to Walter Truman and Lorena Harriet (Schultz) Brown. He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1961, and married his high school sweetheart, Gloria May Rodgers, Jan. 5, 1962, in Owosso. Together they raised three sons, Mike, Mark and Mitch.
Michael worked at the battery plant (Johnson Controls). Michael loved to be outdoors. He liked a good round of golf, hunting and football. He also enjoyed annual trips to Sarasota with May and cherished time spent with his family at the green cabin in Harrison.
Left to carry on Michael’s sense of humor are his sons Mike Brown and Mark (Cindy Root) Brown; daughter-in-law Renee Flynn-Brown (Dave St. Onge); grandchildren Leslie (Bryan) Bush, Jordan (Bethany Smith) Brown and Grace Brown; great-grandchildren Everett and Briar; mother-in-law Luella Rodgers; and brothers Terry (Glora Ann Rodgers) Brown and Scott (Merry Woodbury) Brown.
He was predeceased by his parents, wife Gloria May, son Mitch and brother Paul.
Memorial contributions in Michael’s name are suggested to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Online condolences may be shared with his family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
