Clayton Merwin Boughfman

Age 92, passed away May 16, 2022, in Flint.
He was born on June 23, 1929, in Owosso, to Clayton L. and Irma Belle (Crawford) Boughfman.
Merwin graduated from Owosso High School in 1948. He served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953. He married Patricia Beal on June 24, 1956 in Frankfort, Michigan.
Merwin was a very hardworking, kind, generous and gentle man. He worked for General Motors for 38 years. He also farmed his 80-acre farm for over 26 years in Owosso. He loved to have large vegetable and flower gardens and would give away his produce to anyone. He was a member of the First Church of Christ in Owosso for more than 80 years, serving as a deacon at times. He was a member of the Corunna VFW. He loved to go fishing, hunting, watch sports and had many stories to tell. He was a historian of family and the world.
Merwin was predeceased by his sister Marilyn.
He is survived by his wife Patricia; son Merwin (Laurie); daughter Mary (Webb) Sommer; grandchildren Justin Sommer and Tyler Sommer; stepgrandchildren Rachel (Sara) Esser, Brian Esser and Alan Esser; and many other loving cousins and friends.
A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at the First Church of Christ in Owosso with Ron Wilson officiating. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery. Casual attire is requested by the family to honor Clayton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of the Betsie Valley Trail, American Heart Association, K9 for Warriors, Corunna VFW Post 4005, or a donation of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
