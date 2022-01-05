Thomas W. Dwyer

Age 74, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Lansing.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at the funeral home. A rosary will be held at 7 p.m.
Thomas was born Jan. 27, 1947, in Owosso, the son of William F. and Irene L. (Rampe) Dwyer.
He graduated from St. Paul High School with the class of 1964. Thomas attended Lansing Business University in 1967 and then went on to attend Baker College in 1996.
Thomas was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church and had been on the finance council since 1976. He was a six-year member at Knights of Columbus, on the Shiawassee County Fair Board, as well as a past member of the Corunna JC’s.
Thomas worked at Corunna State Bank from 1967 to 1978, and at First Federal of Michigan from 1978 to 1995.
Thomas served as Shiawassee County’s Treasurer for over 20 years, retiring in August 2019.
Thomas was a dedicated servant to St Paul’s Church and School. He served on many festivals and fundraisers held by the Church. Thomas worked selflessly on the St. Paul Bingo program on Tuesday nights for over twenty years. Thomas was further active with the Church as well, serving on the Nocturnal Adoration Team, Eucharistic Minister and Christmas Tree Decorations Committee. Thomas was often seen at multiple masses each Sunday offering assistance and support as needed.
Thomas was an avid Michigan State University Spartan fan and attended or watched many games over the years. As well, Thomas was a Detroit Tiger fan and followed the team, attending games at Comerica Park and watching on television. Thomas loved to go on cruises; he said his favorite was to Alaska. He took that trip multiple times. Thomas liked a good trip to Soaring Eagle Casino to relax and play the slots.
He was predeceased by his beloved parents and is survived by his many cousins and friends.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
