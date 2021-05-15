Pearl Lee Posillo

Age 55, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Lutheran Healthcare in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Funeral Services will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, May 17, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with Mollie Loveall officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday.
Pearl was born June 18, 1965 in Flint, the daughter of Ervin Haddix and Donna (Hightower) Smith.
She graduated from Owosso High School. Pearl enjoyed the outdoors and looked forward to taking care of her flower gardens. She had a love for music, dancing, singing at church, spreading the gospel and teaching others about Jesus. Most of all Pearl loved her family and especially loved time spent with her children and grandchildren.
Pearl is survived by her children Ashley Haddix, Kelsey Posillo and Ryely Haddix; her children’s father Guy Posillo; grandchildren Isiah and Shelly Daniels and Aliyah, David and Emery Judd; step father Charles Smith; sisters Linda Ball, Sheila Latham and Shelly Root; and several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, brother Frankie Chastain, and sisters Julia Savage and Vicky Wells.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.