Thomas Eugene Kovarik

Age 72, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at Ashley Healthcare.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 at Nelson-House Funeral Home with The Rev. Marlene Webster officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m.
Thomas was born Nov. 26, 1950 in Flint, the son of William and Phyllis (Shipley) Kovarik.
He graduated from Swartz Creek High School, class of 1969, before attending Mott Community College.
Thomas was a member of First Church of God and St. Joseph Catholic Church over the years.
He enjoyed watching baseball, basketball and football. He was an avid outdoorsman and looked forward to fishing and hunting. While Thomas was on a hunting trip in Canada he shot a bear at the age of 21.
He married Judy St. John on July 28 , 1974 at First Church of God-Owosso.
Thomas was employed at Genesee Stamping and Kastle Steel Auto Blankers.
Thomas is survived by his wife; children Penny (Mike) Moskatis, Robert Moskatis, William (Sheri) Kovarik and Brandie (Scott) McGregor; sister Ann (Rodger) Brimley; brothers Chuck (Raquel) Kovarik, Lenny (Bonnie) St. John, Wesley St. John, Fred (Gail) St. John and Dave (Darlene) St. John; grandchildren AJ, Tyler (Lara), Alexis (Byran), Courtney (Eli), Rob Roy, Alece, Falesha, Billy, Charlie and London; great-grandchildren Nolan and Radien; many nieces, nephews, cousins as well as other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, brother-in-law Bob St. John; sisters-in-law Cheri St. John, Celia (Clyde) Scott; grandchildren Chara Cantu and Kurt Moskatis.
Memorial contributions are requested to be directed to the family.
