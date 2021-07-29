Sheila J. Baker

Age 66, of Corunna, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at McLaren-Flint.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service.
Sheila Jean Perry was born Oct. 7, 1954, in Durand, a daughter of Ward and Marjorie (Eggleston) Perry. On Dec. 13, 1980, she married Rod Baker. Sheila enjoyed fishing, bird watching, watching sunsets, sewing, going to Higgins Lake, socializing and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a very hard worker at everything she did.
Sheila is survived by her husband Rod Baker; children Renee Brown, Jason (Miranda) Baker and Katie (Chris) Rice; grandchildren Alyssa, Alex, Aiden, Kenzie, Annalee, Jaxon, Chase, Bentlee and Everly; sisters Suzy (Jim) Weinrich and Monica (Ken) Garske.
She was preceded in death by her brother Doug Perry; mother Irene Perry and father Ward Perry.
Memorial contributions in Sheila’s name are suggested to the Durand Eagles.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com
