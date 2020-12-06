Age 83, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Monday at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Bill Moull officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Owosso.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m. today. Masks are required.
Kary was born Jan. 10, 1937, in Owosso, the son of Paul and Lucille (Sanders) Chavora.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1955.
Kary enjoyed the outdoors in any way he could. He loved to go deer hunting, fishing, boating and spending time at the lake. Kary was an avid University of Michigan fan, not a Michigan State University fan. He always looked forward to football season spent at the Owosso Eagles Aerie. Most importantly, Kary loved anytime spent time with his family and friends.
He married Norma (Palmer) Chavora in Owosso Oct. 12, 1957.
Kary retired at GTE/Verizon after 40 years as a supervisor.
Kary is survived by his wife Norma (Palmer) Chavora; daughters Sherri Chavora and Julie (Jeff) Forman; daughter in-law Carrie Chavora; grandchildren, Elissa Chavora and Kayleen Chavora; great-grandchildren Preston, Jozlyn and Hailyn; and many more loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his son Douglas Chavora, great-grandson Jaron and his parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family or charity of donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
