Richard Ross Stevens

Known to most as Dick, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at McLaren-Flint, at the age of 80.
Born on April 11, 1943, in Perry, he was the beloved son of the late Ross and Helen (Carr) Stevens.
Funeral service will take place at noon Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Owosso Free Methodist Church, 1249 N. Chapman St., Owosso.
The Stevens family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service Saturday at the church.
Richard was a proud graduate of Corunna High School, class of 1962. After graduation, he embarked on a lifelong journey of hard work and dedication, which began with his marriage to Lila Jean Stelter on July 20, 1963, at St. John Lutheran Church. Their love story was one for the ages: they celebrated 60 years of marriage this past July.
Richard was a dairy farmer for 30 years, a profession that he cherished. After selling his dairy cows, he continued his passion for farming by raising beef cattle. His love for the land was evident in the big garden he planted every year, sharing its bounty with family and friends. Richard was very proud of his farm and the years he spent there, always ready to lend a hand and drop everything to help someone in need. His interests extended beyond farming. Richard was an avid MSU sports fan, always cheering on his favorite Spartans. He enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, such as deer hunting, watching wildlife and observing the birds in his backyard. He also had a fondness for Westerns and the challenge of Sudoku puzzles.
Richard was a member of the Owosso Free Methodist Church, where he was an active participant. His faith was a cornerstone of his life, providing strength and guidance throughout his years. He was a man of great wisdom, always there to offer advice or a listening ear. Richard was known for his regular phone calls to check in on people and chat, demonstrating his thoughtful nature. Richard was an intelligent, thoughtful and wise man. He was fiercely independent, yet always ready to lend a hand.
Surviving Richard is his devoted wife Lila and their children Jeffrey (Debra) Stevens, Cheryl (Joe) Thomas and Brenda (Frank) Sukenik. He was also a proud grandfather to three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Richard’s love for his family was paramount. He cherished every moment spent with them, especially those with his grandchildren.
Richard was predeceased by his parents, sister and brother.
Contributions in his name are suggested to the Hospice House of Shiawassee County or the Owosso Free Methodist Church.
Memorial, condolences and pictures can be shared with the Stevens family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
