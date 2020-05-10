Age 77, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Memorial Healthcare.
There will be no services at this time.
Gary was born Aug. 22, 1942, in Michigan Dec. 23, 1960, the son of Lawrence and Clara Smith.
He graduated from Owosso High School and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force with which he maintained bombers for the Distant Early Warning Line.
Gary started Indian Guides through the YMCA. He was an amateur radio operator, call letters WB8ZLV. Most of all, Gary loved his wife, his family, and his dogs and cat.
He married his high school sweetheart Sandra Sue Johnston in Owosso Dec. 23, 1960.
Gary retired from General Motors after 30 years of service.
Gary is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years; children Paul (Monica) Smith, Kevin Smith, Tim (Caroline) Smith, Jason (Trina Crowe) Kae-Smith and Amy (Steve) Sexton; grandchildren Ross Smith, Ashley (Tom) Rogers, Kevin “Kyle” (Trisha) Smith, Allison (Dalton) Sweet, Dakota (Emily) Smith, Zoe Smith, Eli Smith, Griffin Smith, Alexis Crowe, Steven Sexton and Hannah Sexton; six great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Jack (Betty) Wietfeldt; sister-in-law Patsy Smith; niece Tammy; and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents; brothers Clifford, Donald and Elwin; and niece Tammy.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
