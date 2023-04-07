William ‘Bill’ Reichert

Age 71, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Memorial Healthcare long term care in Owosso.

Anyone wishing to pay their last respects can do so from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Corunna Chapel, located at 302 W. Corunna Ave., Corunna.

