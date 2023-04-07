William ‘Bill’ Reichert

Age 71, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Memorial Healthcare long term care in Owosso.
Anyone wishing to pay their last respects can do so from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Corunna Chapel, located at 302 W. Corunna Ave., Corunna.
Bill was born in Owosso, to the late Jake and Maxine (Buckley) Reichert. Bill started his own business, Reichert Engines Inc., in 1982 until the business closed Dec. 31, 2021.
He is survived by his wife Gloria; children Andy (Beth) Reichert and Ashley (Jared) Brooks; and grandchildren Grace, Emily, Hunter and Leyah. His children and grandchildren meant the world to him, he loved them to “THE MOON” and back as his grandchildren would say. Also his sister Carole (Don) Hammond and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Jim Reichert
Burial will take place at a later date.
The family is being served by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Corunna Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
