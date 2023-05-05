Donald Whitcomb

Age 90, of Harrison, formerly of Owosso and Flushing, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, May 8, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Britton officiating.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$18.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$52.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$98.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$185.00
|for 365 days
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
Age 90, of Harrison, formerly of Owosso and Flushing, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, May 8, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Britton officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at the funeral home.
Donald was born Aug. 17, 1932, in Lawrence, the son of Raymond and Irene (Cox) Whitcomb.
Donald was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed riding motorcycles with his family, dune buggy riding with grandchildren and watching NASCAR. Family was always number one to Donald, especially his grandchildren. He married Yvonne (Carol) DeLong on May 6, 1959.
Donald was owner and operator of Don’s Transmission for many years.
Donald is survived by his wife Yvonne (Carol) Whitcomb of 64 years; children Donald (Bud) (Karen) Whitcomb, Robert (Debbie) Whitcomb, Linda Adkins, Nancy Casper and Patricia TerBush; 12 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brothers Ray Whitcomb and Jim (Peg) Whitcomb; sister Louise Nicholas; several nieces and nephews; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his granddaughter Dotty; parents Raymond and Irene Whitcomb; and brother John.
Memorial contributions are suggested to MyMichigan Medical Center in Clare.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.