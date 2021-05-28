Eric George Numerick was born Aug. 12, 1977, the son of Derryl G. Numerick and Patricia (Clymer) Coady. He died May 20, 2021, at 43 years old.
He was a graduate of Corunna High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy.
Eric was a man of integrity and had a deep love for his family and friends. He enjoyed camping, bonfires, rivers and fishing. He had a love of nature. He said time goes by so fast and he wanted to share this summer with family. Eric was a patriot for our country and his freedoms were most important to him, no matter the cost. His dogs Clifford, and then Scooby, were very treasured and always by his side. Our hearts will never forget him.
He was nominated to be included in Who’s Who among American High School Students. He successfully completed 360 progressive hours of drafting, which included geometric construction.
Surviving are his daughter Emma Rae Numerick, 19, granddaughter Willow, and son Elijah Ace (Mercer) Numerick, 20.
Libby Tinkle was his valuable companion.
He is survived by stepmother Beatrice Krauss-Numerick, who he said was a very significant part of his life; brothers Patrick Numerick, James Numerick and Michael (Jodi) Numerick; sisters Gina (Shawn) Cergnul and Sarah (Scott) Phelps; stepbrothers Scott Krauss, Ty (Suzanne) Krauss and Adam Krauss; and stepsister Lisa (Dennis) Schafer. He insisted they were truly his brothers and sister. He had 23 cousins, nine great-cousins, many other loving family members and friends, as well as his special friend Dan Arnett. He is also survived by his daughter’s exceptional mother, Danielle Booth.
Eric was preceded in death by his parents Derryl G. Numerick and Patricia (Clymer) Coady.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Online condolences may be shared at nelson-house.com.
