Patricia Ann Wisniewski

Born March 1, 1948, in Owosso, the daughter of Joseph and Mildred Tomasek, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Funeral liturgy will take place at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 4437 W. Willow Highway in Lansing, with visitation from 12:30 p.m. until the service. Rite of Committal will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, with a 7:30 p.m. rosary, at Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw St. in Lansing.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Brookdale Ann Arbor for the exceptional care Pat received.
She will be remembered for her love for her grandchildren, immaculate lawn, best baker of all assortments of cookies ever made and her love for everything Hallmark: the movies, cards and decorations. Pat graduated from Durand High School in 1966 and went on to get a degree from Lansing Business University. Pat worked for the state of Michigan for over 17 years.
She is survived by her children Shelley (Robert) Pelfery, Wendy Wisniewski, William (Mary Cox) Wisniewski and Michael (Jessica) Wisniewski; grandchildren Ryan, Sean and Rachel Pelfery and Amelia and Hank Wisniewski; brother Joseph (Stephanie) Tomasek; sisters Barb (Frank) LaChance and Judy (Rod) Lab; and many other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 41 years Walter Michael Wisniewski.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Friends may visit the guest book at tiffanyfuneralhome.com.
