Elinor ‘Elly’ (Stevens) Wightman

Age 95, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare surrounded by family.
She was a homemaker and teacher, born Aug. 31, 1926, in St. Petersburg, Florida. At the age of six months, she returned to Detroit. She was a 1944 graduate of Southeastern High School in Detroit and attended Eastern Michigan University from 1945-46 before meeting and marrying Dale Wightman Sept. 14, 1946.
Elly and Dale began their life together in Owosso, and except for three years in Arizona while Dale finished college, lived in the Owosso area their entire life. Elly returned to school and completed her degree at Michigan State University in 1965, teaching at Corunna for 26 years.
Among her many activities were membership in the Michigan Association of Retired School Teachers, Scrapbaggers Quilt Club, Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and the Henderson United Methodist Church. Her favorite activity however, was spending time with family and visiting with friends.
Survivors include brother Jon Stevens; children Randy (Linda) Wightman, Gay Sutter and Scott (Jane) Wightman; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many family and friends.
She was predeceased by Dale, her husband of 69 years, and great-grandson Beau Wightman.
Cremation has taken place. Per Elly’s wishes, a graveside service is being planned for the immediate family at West Haven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Corunna Education Association, Hospice or the Henderson United Methodist Church.
