Elinor ‘Elly’ (Stevens) Wightman

Age 95, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare surrounded by family.

She was a homemaker and teacher, born Aug. 31, 1926, in St. Petersburg, Florida. At the age of six months, she returned to Detroit. She was a 1944 graduate of Southeastern High School in Detroit and attended Eastern Michigan University from 1945-46 before meeting and marrying Dale Wightman Sept. 14, 1946.

