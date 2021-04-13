Age 72, of Owosso, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at Pleasant View.
Kathleen was born May 14, 1948, in St. Ignace, the daughter of Bernard and Dorothy (Deery) McCrory.
Kathleen loved having a good time and being around people.
She married James Thelen Sept. 25, 1982.
Kathleen worked at different factories for many years.
Kathleen is survived by her husband James Thelen, son James Thelen, along with several brothers and sisters.
She was predeceased by her parents.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
