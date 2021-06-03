Age 73, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Ovid Healthcare Center.
A memorial visitation will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 14, at Ovid VFW Post 8964, 218 S. Main St. Military honors will be presented at 8 p.m.
Doug was born in St. Johns April 27, 1948, the son of James and Lorraine (Motta) Huyck. He graduated from Ovid High School, class of 1966. On Aug. 16, 1975, he married Sharlyn Moore in Elsie.
He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, 1966-72. He was a member of the Ovid VFW Post 8964 and the Elsie American Legion Post 502.
He worked for Michigan Milk Producers Association in the warehouse for many years, then began running the butter churn and making the world’s best butter until he retired in 2009. Ovid was the center of his world. He served the city through the Ovid Lions Club, Ovid Memorial VFW Post 8964, and relaxing with the Ovid golfers.
The Big Falls Hunting Camp was dear to his heart. Doug was an avid hunter and enjoyed walleye fishing on the Tahquamenon River. He was a member of the Shiawassee Conservation Association.
He leaves behind his wife Sharry; brother Leonard and Linda, of Ovid; brother Alan and Tammy Cohoon, of Owosso; sisters-in-law Jacqulyn Spillner and Laura Moore; nieces Renae Huyck and Tabitha; and nephews Rhett Huyck and Jeff Spillner.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be made to Ovid Memorial VFW Post 8964, C/O Leonard Huyck, 1106 N. Shepardsville Road, Ovid, MI 48866.
Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
