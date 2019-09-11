Age 87, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the Serenity House in Byron.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Richard was born May 8, 1932, in Owosso, the son of L. Paul and Nell (McKerring) Ball.
He graduated from Owosso High School and then attended the University of Michigan and Ohio State University, from which he graduated with a bachelor of science degree in optometry. Dick served two years in the U.S. Army at the eye clinic in Fort Carson, Colorado. After his time in the Army, he returned to Ohio State and earned his master’s in physiological optics with Glenn Fry. He spent a year working one-on-one with Dr. Fry, which was a truly memorable experience learning from a true genius.
He attended Michigan State University and obtained his doctorate in experimental visual sociology.
In 1958, Dick went in with his father’s private optometry practice in Owosso, which was started in 1916. In 1961, he became as associate professor in physiology and an adjunct associate professor in osteopathic medicine at Michigan State University. He has received numerous awards from the Michigan Optometric Association, including the Key Man Award, Optometrist of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement Award. Dick was the second person ever to receive the prestigious Carol C. Koch Award from the American Academy of Optometry and is one of the only two optometrists in the state to be named a Distinguished Practitioner in the National Academy of Practice in Optometry.
Richard also stayed very busy with his active involvement in interprofessional relations. He served as an interprofessional relations chairman for Michigan Optometric Association for 36 years and was a member and chair for the AOA committee for nine years. He also served as a member of several state and national committees whose mission was to enhance cooperation between optometry and ophthalmology, founding member of the State of Michigan Health Occupations Council and served for 11 years, very active in the establishment of the Ferris State College of Optometry and was chairman of the vision division of the Michigan Public Health Association for ten years.
In 2004, Richard was the first optometrist ever elected to the Michigan Legislature, serving in the House of Representatives until the term limit in 2010. Since then he had served as a board member for the Michigan League for Public Policy. Along the way, he also managed to author 26 articles published in vision journals.
Richard served his community as a member and president of the Owosso School Board for 16 years and a member of the Shiawassee County Health Board for nine years.
Richard was a member of First Congregational Church, Kiwanis Club, American Optometrics Association, Michigan Optometrical Association, American Academy of Optometry and National Academy of Practice and Optometry. Richard served on the board of directors for Oak Hill Cemetery and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He married Connie J. Munsell in Little Bay, Jamaica, May 1, 2000.
He is survived by his wife Connie; children David (Angela) Ball, Michael (Pico) Ball and Brian (Vickie) Forsyth; grandchildren Anna Marie Ball (Luc Stapanski) and Nicholas Ball; known as Grandpa Dick to Leah and Kai Miller, Emma Numerick (Matthew Hensel), Marcus and Ruby Peck, Morgan Miller and Willow Hensel; brother Robert (Inga) Ball; nephew Dr. Robert (Sandra) Ball; niece Andrea (Keith); brothers and sisters-in-law Marilyn (Bill) Grantham, Lori (Rod) Baker, Kelly (Helen) Munsell, Carmen Lillie Munsell, Jess (Terry) Munsell and Roberta (Ritch) Bennett; and many other loving family and friends.
Richard was predeceased by his first wife Mary Shroyer in 1996 and his parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shiawassee Humane Society.
