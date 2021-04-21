Robert Ernest Faber

Age 79, of Durand, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at McLaren-Flint.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday April 26, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. John Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Robert was born Jan. 6, 1942, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Ernest and Caroline (Dorfer) Faber.
He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School.
Robert was a member of UAW Local 599. He also enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, tending to his garden, and puzzles. Most of all, Robert loved to spend time with his friends and family.
He married Doris Jean Schad May 25, 1996.
Robert retired from GM after working 37 years in skilled trades.
Robert is survived by his wife Doris Faber; daughters Molly Reid and Deborah (Tim) Granger; son Dan (Diana) Peck; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister Elenor Baker; along with many nieces, nephews, and other loving friends and family.
He was predeceased by his father Ernest Faber; mother Caroline Faber; sisters Veta Dowling, Dorothy Purtill, Georgia MaeGarver and Millie Bulland; and brother Bernard Faber.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shiawassee County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
