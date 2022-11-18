Lori Jean (Vacek) Lang

Age 59, of Corunna, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings~Lyons Chapel, 520 West Main St., Owosso. The Rev. Audie Clairmont will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Lori was born April 21, 1963 in Cadillac, to James and Muriel (Davison) Lang. She completed her high school education in Owosso and went on to attend Baker College for classes in business administration, as well as attending classes at Mt. Hope Church in Lansing to fuel her spiritually. Lori married her best friend, James Vacek on Oct. 30, 1980 in Owosso. Lori and Jim were married for 34 years. Together they had two children, Anthony and Joseph.
Lori has always been a compassionate person which led her to work for many years as a caregiver/event coordinator for the ARC Shiawassee which fulfilled her. She began with the ARC while still in high school; she volunteered for the ARC day camp held at Kiwanis Acres which gave her the skills later to become a camp director there. She was a faithful member of many churches over the years where she worked in the children’s, youth and prayer ministries. In recent years she attended the Church of the Living Word in Ovid. Lori was a connector—in her personal life, in her work life, even to the strangers who hurried past her. She would not rest until she found just the right connection for each person who crossed her path.
It is interesting how life takes twists and turns and Lori’s life was no different than many who strive to make a difference in those around her, and she did just that with her “larger than life” personality. Like her parents before her, Lori had a passion for buying, selling and collecting antiques and vintage items, but while these objects brought her joy, most of all Lori collected memories. Those people who meant so much to her called her not only by her name, but also by the role she played within their own life. She was best known as a “mom” to many and a friend to all with numerous life experiences packed into a short time together.
Cherishing her memory are her children Anthony Vacek and Joseph Vacek; those she opened her heart to and in return she received immeasurable pride were Alex Fredenburg, Megan Lang, Carman Winebarger and Wilson Winebarger; her siblings Karen Lang, Kathy Lang and Robert Lang; many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends; and the many people who made her days special. This amazing life Lori led would not have been more meaningful had each of you not been connected.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family wishes to thank Hospice House of Shiawassee County for the compassionate care given Lori during her stay.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family.
